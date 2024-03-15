Ukraine war updates: Russia heads to the polls; pro-Ukraine groups continue border assault

Russians head to the polls on Friday in a presidential election that is all but certain to grant President Vladimir Putin a fifth term in power.

Voting will take place over three days, though there is no credible opponent to the incumbent leader.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Thursday said that Russian attempts to hold elections in occupied territories or to force regional residents to head to the polls would be "illegal" — a sentiment echoed by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in a separate briefing, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, skirmishes continued Thursday in the Russian border regions of Belgorod and Kursk as three Ukraine-based Russian paramilitary groups — the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Siberia and RDK battalions — seek to break into Russian territory.