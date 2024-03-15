Solar CEOs bet that Red State investments will protect them from threat of Trump repealing IRA
- Clean energy tax credits under President Biden's landmark Inflation Reduction Act could face the chopping block if the GOP sweeps the November elections.
- The GOP unanimously opposed the legislation and has repeatedly threatened repeal, arguing it is too costly.
- Solar industry CEOs believe the tax credits will prove durable because they support manufacturing in GOP districts.
- But some analysts say the risk of repeal is underestimated by investors.