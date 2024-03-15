Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Adobe, Ulta, Micron Technology, Rivian Automotive and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Geron Corporation — Shares of the biotech company soared 90% after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted in favor of Geron's blood disorder treatment, imetelstat. Geron expects a regulatory decision in June. Micron Technology — The semiconductor stock gained 2.4% after Citi named Micron one of its top picks and increased its price target by $55 to $150. The bank said shares deserve a premium given the company's increasing exposure to artificial intelligence. Rivian Automotive — Shares popped 3.4% after Piper Sandler upgraded the electric vehicle maker to overweight and hiked its price target to $21 from $15, suggesting 96% upside from Thursday's close. The firm said it is bullish on Rivian's new product launch and its decision to delay capital spending. Fisker — Shares rose more than 13%, or two cents, after the beaten-down EV maker played down talks of a possible bankruptcy filing , saying it is trying to raise more capital and hopes to strike a deal with another carmaker. The stock is still down about 53% week to date. Adobe — Shares slipped 15% after the software company issued weak revenue guidance for its current quarter. Jabil — Shares dropped 17% after the global manufacturing company's second-quarter revenue came out lower than analysts' expectations. Jabil also lowered its guidance for fiscal 2024. PagerDuty — Shares dropped 8.9% after the IT company issued a weaker-than-expected forecast, expecting adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents to 13 cents. That's below the LSEG, formerly Refinitiv, consensus estimate of 18 cents per share. Revenue guidance came out in the range between $110.5 million and $112.5 million, also below the $113.4 million expectation from analysts. Smartsheet — The business software provider retreated by 3.2% after posting revenue guidance that was worse than analysts expected. Smartsheet penciled in revenue between $257 million and $259 million in the current quarter and a range of $1.113 billion to $1.118 billion for the full year. Meanwhile, analysts polled by FactSet forecast $262.3 million for the qua