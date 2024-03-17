13 budget-friendly places where couples can retire abroad and live on as little as $1,500/month

Retiring in the U.S. can be expensive. In Florida, often the favorite state of the nation's retirees, settling down to enjoy your golden years can cost as much as $58,396 a year.

That's one reason why many Americans choose to leave the States and retire abroad. Nearly 450,000 people received their Social Security checks outside the U.S. at the end of 2021, up from 307,000 in 2008, according to a 2023 report from the Wall Street Journal.

But not all international retirement destinations are created equal, especially if you're on a budget. Last month, International Living released its list of the 13 destinations where a couple can retire for as little as $1,500 a month.

International Living used the following seven categories to determine the best locations out of over 200 countries in the world:

Housing Visas and benefits Cost of living Affinity rating Health care Development and governance Climate

In addition to taking those factors into consideration, International Living also looked at the availability of high-speed internet, networking opportunities and English-speaking locals or service providers in each country.

While the cities and towns are spread across the globe, some countries are especially affordable for retirees. Mexico had the most cities on the list, and five destinations were in Southeast Asia.