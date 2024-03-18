CCTV Script 14/03/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on March 14, 2024.

This Wednesday, the European Parliament passed the "Artificial Intelligence Act", which is widely regarded as the first comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) regulation in the world. However, this bill has been in the making for quite some time and has undergone many twists and turns.

The framework of the AI Act was first proposed by the European commission in 2021. Intense debates over the "AI Act" took place within the EU in early December last year, and after a marathon 35-hour negotiation, a preliminary consensus was reached.

Now several steps need to be done before the "Act" enters into force, including final lawyer-linguist checks and approval from the European Council, composed of representatives from EU member states. However, this process may be more of a formality. It is expected that the Act will be formalized in May of this year, with the legislation to enter into force next year and phased in over time.

The main idea behind the EU AI Act is to regulate artificial intelligence based on the varying degrees of harm it may cause to society. It categorizes AI technologies into several risk categories, ranging from those that need to be completely prohibited to high, medium, and low-risk categories. Specifically, AI applications that pose significant risks to the fundamental rights of citizens will be "Completely prohibited", such as applications involving biometric data processing. AI applications used in education, healthcare, insurance, law enforcement, or elections are considered "High risk".

During the later stages of negotiations, the governments of France and Germany voiced opposition, arguing that strict regulation of generative AI would hinder the development of AI startups in both countries.

Even now, some European and American companies believe that the new law will impede innovation in the EU's AI sector. However, Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's Executive Vice President, responded to this view in a conversation with CNBC, stating that the EU's legislation regulates the application of technology rather than the technology itself.

Margrethe Vestager

EU Commission's EVP

"That also means that Innovation Research all of that will not touched by the AI act, it is when you put it into use. And the points of our regulation is for people to trust technology."

The new legislation will apply to AI products in the EU market, with fines of up to 7% of a company's global revenue. This fine percentage is lower than the 10% set in the recent Digital Markets Act but higher than the 4% proposed in the previous EU General Data Protection Regulation.

Although the new law only applies in the EU, we should know that it is expected to have a global impact. Large AI companies are unlikely to abandon this market as the EU has a population of about 448 million. Then, other regions of the world use this EU law as a model when formulating AI regulations, contributing to a ripple effect.

A partner at Linklaters LLP told The Wall Street Journal that any company wishing to provide or use AI tools must now study the EU's new regulations. The COO of AI company DeepMind previously suggested in an interview with CNBC that regulation in the AI field indeed requires multinational cooperation.

Lila Ibrahim

Google DeepMind's COO

"AI is not going to be limited to a specific national border. So we have to think about international coordination from the start."

Discussions surrounding this legislation are still ongoing, with legal experts telling CNBC that due to the rapid development of AI technology, the law may become outdated shortly. However, it can be foreseen that after the EU AI Act comes into effect, AI companies wishing to enter the EU market will have a significant demand for regulatory consultations, thereby stimulating related legal advisory services.