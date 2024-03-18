CCTV Script 18/03/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on March 18, 2024.

This week marks another pivotal period for central banks globally, with the spotlight initially cast on the Bank of Japan (BOJ). The financial markets are keenly awaiting to see if the BOJ will shift from its ultra-loose monetary policy and end its eight-year epoch of negative interest rates.

The governor of the BOJ, Kazuo Ueda, has emphasized the focus on this year's spring wage negotiations in Japan, known as "Shunto." Last week's results revealed that major Japanese companies have agreed to significantly increase wages for their workers.

Japan's largest labor union, Rengo, announced that the overall wage increase this year has reached 5.28%, marking the highest surge since 1991 and a substantial increase from last year's 3.6%.

Wage hikes could potentially enhance inflation stickiness, leading to market speculation that the BOJ will adjust its short-term and long-term interest rate policies. In the short term, the BOJ might end its negative interest rate policy this week with a 10-basis point rate hike, bringing the "policy balance rate" to 0%; for long-term rates, the BOJ may also cease its Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy.

Nikkei News reported that the BOJ began coordinating both within and outside the bank Friday on ending its negative interest rate policy. Analysts interviewed by CNBC noted that this type of early information release is quite unusual for the BOJ, raising market expectations further.

Marcel Thieliant

Head of Asia Pacific at Capital Economics

"Last week, they said they're considering a move, which is already very strong language by the BOJ standards. You normally don't get this kind of news reports ahead of meetings. So, if they didn't, it would be a massive disappointment now."

However, some analysts argue that any policy adjustments by the BOJ will be made with utmost caution. They argue that only 16% of Japan's total workforce are union members, and not all companies can afford wage increases. The firms that have promised significant raises are typically large corporations benefiting from a weaker yen and robust export orders, hence their strong performance. However, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) may find it challenging to pass on the increased wage costs, potentially becoming more vulnerable.

Jamie Halse

Platinum Asset Management

"A lot of small businesses are still struggling and struggling to pass on wage cost increases. A lot of these SMEs rely on low rates to stay in business to an extent. So, there will be very, very cautious on adjusting monetary policy."

Moreover, attention is also on the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week. The market widely expects the Fed to maintain the current rate, focusing on whether the Fed will continue to signal the previous rate cut expectations.

The market is particularly interested in the dot plot, which represents Fed officials' expectations for future interest rates. The December dot plot indicated that officials expected three rate cuts in 2024. Earlier this year, the market had bet on the possibility of the Fed cutting rates more aggressively, anticipating six to seven cuts. However, recent inflation data, including the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), show that the pace of inflation decline in the U.S. is slowing. This has led the market to revise its expectations for rate cuts back to three, aligning with the Fed's last year's forecast. Now, all eyes are on the Fed's decision this week.

Finally, recent statements by European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council members have also drawn market attention. Pablo Hernandez de Cos, who holds positions on the ECB Governing Council and as the Governor of the Bank of Spain, anticipates a cut in interest rates by June this year.

