CCTV Weekly Script 15/03/24

This week's People of the Week first focuses on the current US President Biden and former President Trump.

It's basically confirmed that these two former rivals will once again compete on the same stage. This week, both Biden and Trump secured enough party delegates in the latest round of primaries to win their parties' presidential nominations. Biden, now 82 years old, and Trump, currently 78, are set to face off in the November general election, marking the first time in nearly 70 years that two candidates will face each other again, according to Reuters.

With 8 months until the election, the lengthy and costly election race between the two has begun. Both are now in attack mode against each other, with Biden focusing on social security issues this week, claiming that Trump hopes to cut welfare programs such as healthcare and social security, while he would not allow such things to happen. Trump, on the other hand, criticized the Biden administration on inflation issues, stating that energy and food prices have soared since Biden took office. As for concerns on Wall Street about US national debt and government deficits, some analysts believe that the policies currently declared by the two candidates are unable to effectively address these issues.

Alex Thompson

Axios national political correspondent

"If you're worried about the national debt, and neither that these candidates are really for you."

Another topic to focus on is about the Japanese employees.

This week, with the conclusion of Japan's spring wage negotiations, known as "Shunto", many Japanese employees at major companies may see substantial, even record-breaking, pay raises. For example, Toyota, the benchmark for "Shunto" negotiations, agreed to the largest wage increase since 1999, with employees eligible for a maximum monthly raise of JPY¥28,440, approximately ¥1,387 in Chinese yuan. Meanwhile, NEC Corporation agreed to raise its basic wages by 4.3%, the highest level since the current wage negotiation system was launched in 1998. It's worth noting that real wages in Japan have stagnated since the early 2000s, so this record-breaking pay raise for Japanese workers is significant.

Japan's wage negotiations have always been a focus for investors. In January, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized at a press conference the importance of the March "Shunto" negotiations' results. Previously, the market had been speculating about the timing of the Bank of Japan's shift this year, and now more and more analysts believe that strong wage growth can provide confidence to the BOJ. Economists at Morgan Stanley told CNBC that they believe the Bank of Japan will shift its ultra-loose monetary policy next week.

Takeshi Yamaguchi

Morgan Stanley's Japan Chief Economist

"We expected BOJ to change policy on March monetary policy meeting next Tuesday. What we are expecting the BOJ will actually get rid of negative interest rate policy. And also they will also abolish the YCC framework."

Finally, let's turn our attention to the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu.

Recently, the abduction of over 280 students and teachers from a school in Kaduna, northwest Nigeria, has gained attention. This week, a representative for the kidnapped students' families said they received a call from the kidnappers demanding a ransom of 1 billion naira, approximately 4.5 million yuan. However, in 2022, Nigeria passed legislation declaring the payment of ransoms illegal. Currently, President Tinubu has ordered security forces to rescue them with full force but has stated that he will not pay a penny to the kidnappers. SBM Intelligence, a Nigerian think tank, estimates that since Tinubu took office as president, approximately 7,000 people nationwide have been kidnapped.

Additionally, a major concern for President Tinubu in Nigeria is food inflation. At the beginning of this year, Nigeria's food inflation rate rose to over 35%, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that 8% of Nigeria's nearly 200 million population is food insecure. Recently, there have also been incidents of attacks on food warehouses across Nigeria. The IMF has urged the Nigerian government to prioritize addressing the food issue as a matter of urgency.

