Stock futures are little changed as investors digest news from Nvidia's AI conference: Live updates
Nvidia chief executive unveils new AI chips and software at inaugural conference
Nvidia chief executive Jensen Hunag unveiled the company's latest iteration of artificial intelligence chips and software on Monday, named Blackwell, as the firm strengthens its grip on the broader AI market.
"Hopper is fantastic, but we need bigger GPUs," Huang said on Monday, referring to the company's current slate of Hopper chips.
Stock futures are little changed Monday
Stocks futures were little changed on Monday night, following a regular trading session that saw the S&P 500 and broader field of technology stocks rebound.
Futures tied to the broad market index ticked down 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 16 points, or 0.06%.
