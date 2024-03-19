Couple spent $400 to start a bakery—now it's a 'Shark Tank' success story worth $1.6 million

If you ask Saphira and Maurizio Rasti, the way to a "Shark Tank" star's heart is through their stomach.

The Costa Mesa, California-based husband-and-wife duo brought investors treats from their business, Nowhere Bakery, on Friday's episode of the ABC television show. The pair launched their bakery with $400 in March 2020, two weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic began — and left the TV show with an offer valuing the company at $1.6 million.

It might not have happened if the cookies and brownies didn't taste so good, much to the investors' surprise. "They're free from dairy, eggs, gluten, soy, refined sugar, sugar alcohols and are paleo-friendly," Saphira said on the show, noting that the idea originated as a solution for her own dietary restrictions.

"This tastes like a real cookie," Barbara Corcoran responded, expressing surprise. "This tastes absolutely delicious." Kevin O'Leary added. "I congratulate you. We've had so many plant-based cookie deals and they all taste like s---."

The Rastis asked investors for $200,000 for 5% of Nowhere, which got its name from its lack of a pandemic-era location: Without enough money for a brick-and-mortar store, Saphira baked treats in her friend's kitchen and hand-delivered them to her customers, many of whom found her on social media.

By the time of filming, Nowhere operated out of a commercial kitchen. It brought in $770,000 in 2022 revenue — including a $32,000 profit — and was projected to finish 2023 with $1 million, Saphira said.