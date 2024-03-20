CCTV Script 19/03/24

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on March 19, 2024.

On Monday, the four-day annual NVIDIA Developer Conference, GTC, commenced, hailed by investors as the AI sector's equivalent of the Davos meeting. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang did not disappoint, unveiling a new generation GPU chip, Blackwell, and a new software for running AI models, NIM, on the first day of the conference.

Huang named the chip Blackwell after the mathematician David Blackwell, the first African American elected to the National Academy of Sciences. The larger GPU chip comprises 208 billion transistors. NVIDIA claims that its training performance is four times that of the H100, while it cuts cost and energy usage by up to 25 times compared to the H100. NVIDIA has yet to announce the launch date for the chip but expects it to hit the market later this year.

Since the debut of ChatGPT in 2022, NVIDIA's revenue has continuously climbed, now approximately double that of its initial figures. Meanwhile, NVIDIA's stock price has soared, currently about five times its value in November 2022.

Industry analysts believe the booming development of AI software will further boost the demand for AI chips.

Brett Winton

ARK Investment Management LLC's Chief Futurist

"I think that there's a lot of demand for AI chips; we think that $14 trillion will be spent on AI software by 2030. And you're going to need trillions of dollars of AI chips per year to power that."

NVIDIA's newly launched software, NIM, short for NVIDIA Inference Microservices, is designed to help enterprise users more conveniently use older NVIDIA GPUs to run AI software, allowing companies to continue utilizing their existing GPUs. NVIDIA hopes this service will attract more customers to subscribe to its enterprise services. This move has also led analysts to see NVIDIA's ambition to become a one-stop AI enterprise.

Patrick Moorhead

CEO of Moor Insights & Strategy

"I think what they would like most of all is to be a one-stop shop with hardware drivers, additional software foundational models, and also ML frameworks. That is the big win for the company."

In other notable news, according to Bloomberg, insiders revealed that Apple and Google are in talks to potentially integrate Google's large AI model Gemini into the iPhone.

It's well-known that Apple and Google have maintained a cooperation for years, with Google paying Apple billions annually to make its search engine the default on iPhone browsers. Analysts believe that both companies, currently facing their respective challenges in the AI domain, could benefit greatly if this collaboration materializes.

Following the news, stock prices of both companies rose overnight, with Google's parent company Alphabet experiencing a 4.6% increase, marking its largest single-day gain since December 7.

Amid the current AI hypes it's important to note that many companies have started to claim AI enhancements to boost their stock prices. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has coined a new term for this phenomenon: "AI Washing," similar to the "Green Washing" tactics used during the green finance trend. The SEC has charged two investment advisers with making fraudulent claims about their use of AI. The firms agreed to settle the SEC's charges and pay a total of $400,000 in civil penalties.