Fed meeting live updates: Powell speaks after Fed maintains outlook for 3 rate cuts
The Federal Reserve held steady on interest rates at the conclusion of its March meeting, and it's sticking with its forecast for three interest rate cuts. Investors now have their attention focused on the upcoming press conference from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m., where he will provide additional context around the policy decision.
No decision yet on balance sheet reduction, Powell says
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank has not yet come to a decision on how to change the pace of its balance sheet reduction, but he noted that an adjustment isn't far off.
"The general sense of the committee is that it will be appropriate to slow the pace of run-off fairly soon, consistent with the plans we've previously issued," Powell said.
The shape of the balance sheet run-off plan can impact supply in the bond market and is closely watched by fixed income traders.
— Jesse Pound
'Our policy rate is likely at its peak,' Powell says
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Wednesday that policymakers still intend to cut rates before the end of this year, assuming economic growth continues.
"We believe that our policy rate is likely at its peak for this type of cycle, and that if the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year," Powell said.
He also reiterated his confidence in the Fed's target inflation rate of 2%.
— Pia Singh
Details in Fed decision are dovish, strategist says
The Fed keeping its expectation of three interest rate cuts in 2024 can be taken as a positive sign, even as the central bank kept levels unchanged at its March meeting, according to Sonu Varghese, global macro strategist at Carson Group
"The details are quite dovish, because they're leaving rate cuts on the table even while projecting slightly higher inflation and more economic growth," Varghese said.
— Alex Harring
See what changed in the new Fed statement
The Federal Reserve's statement for its March meeting is out. Click here for CNBC's comparison of Wednesday's statement with the one from the most recent meeting in January.
— Alex Harring
Stocks rise modestly after Fed announcement
The major averages ticked higher Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve issued its policy decision and rate forecast.
The S&P 500 gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced more than 140 points, or nearly 0.4%.
-Darla Mercado
Federal Reserve holds rates steady once more in March, sticks with call for 3 rate cuts
Central bank policymakers have decided to hold interest rates at their current target range of 5.25% to 5.50%. The move was widely expect