'It's not a rainy day fund': Why it's smart to build a 'me fund,' according to a CFP

While you're probably well aware of the importance of building your emergency savings to prevent unexpected expenses from wrecking your finances, there's something else you may want to set aside money for as well: a "me fund." As the name implies, your "me fund" is money you've earmarked for purchases that aren't necessities but would still be nice to have, such as concert tickets, clothing or other splurges. "It's not an emergency fund. It's not a rainy day fund. It's just for you," Rita Cheng, a certified financial planner and chief executive of Blue Ocean Global Wealth, tells CNBC Make It. Although saving for emergencies is important, a "me fund" allows you to treat yourself every so often without breaking the bank. Here's why you should consider one and how to get started.

Why your 'me fund' is important

Whether you're saving up for a vacation or a certification course that could help you land a new job, your "me fund" can help you both personally and professionally. "Who better to invest in yourself than you?" Cheng says. "Investing in yourself may look like self-care and wellness or could be getting new skills needed for a new job." Say you want to make a career change that would require additional training, such as a specific certification. It can cost hundreds, or thousands, of dollars to complete the education, training and exams required to gain professional credentials, depending on the industry. That's where your "me fund" comes in. If you've set aside money ahead of time, you'll be able to use it to develop your professional skills without disrupting the rest of your finances, Cheng says. Cheng has used this strategy in her own life. Before she became a certified financial planner 20 years ago, she evaluated the associated costs and how she would be able to cover those expenses while still taking care of her two young children at the time. Her solution was to create a "me fund," which she allocated money toward after taking care of other financial priorities. She later used it to cover her classes and exam fees. Another perk: No matter what you use your "me fund" for, it can help you avoid expensive credit card debt from overreliance on your card for discretionary purchases, Cheng says.

How to build your 'me fund'