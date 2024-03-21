Jim Cramer shares his thoughts on Micron, Chewy, Darden Restaurants and Five Below

Jim Cramer's daily rapid fire looks at stocks in the news outside the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. Micron Technology : Shares surged more than 14% after the memory chipmaker's fiscal second-quarter results easily topped Wall Street estimates, driven in part by booming demand for artificial intelligence technology. Its guidance also was strong. "You have to own it. It's not expensive," Jim Cramer said of Micron stock. "[CEO Sanjay Mehrotra] is not given to any hyperbole, whatsoever. It's not his nature, and yet he's the most bullish I've ever heard him since he's been running the company. Even up 13, I'd buy it." The CNBC Investing Club owns chipmakers Nvidia and Broadcom , both of which are benefiting from AI demand. Chewy : Shares fell more than 3% after the pet products retailer issued soft current quarter guidance. Its stock was a strong performer during the Covid pandemic, but topped out in 2021. "Yes, I do" think the pet investment theme has lost steam, Cramer said. "I think that it peaked during the pandemic." Darden Restaurants : The parent company of Olive Garden on Thursday reported a decline in same-store sales for the first time since the pandemic. Shares of Darden, which also owns LongHorn Steakhouse among other brands, fell around 5% Thursday. "I want to dig more into that. I was surprised" by Darden's report, Cramer said, adding that other restaurant chains, such as Shake Shack, recently reported stronger numbers. "I want to know more about this. It doesn't make sense to me." Five Below : The discount retailer reported quarterly results that were marred by higher-than-expected shrink, an industry term used to describe merchandise lost to theft, damage and vendor fraud. Shares tumbled 12% on Thursday. "We have to end this self-checkout. It's just not working," Cramer said. "They all wanted to save the $18 an hour checker, but you know what?