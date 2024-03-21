Landmark $418 million settlement could slash homebuying costs by tens of thousands of dollars—here's how it works

A groundbreaking settlement on real estate commission fees could potentially save Americans tens of thousands of dollars when they buy or sell a home. On Friday, the National Association of Realtors announced the settlement of various lawsuits filed by home sellers alleging that the real estate industry colluded to keep agent commissions artificially high at around 5% to 6% of the home's price. As part of the settlement, NAR agreed to pay $418 million in damages while denying any wrongdoing. The trade group will change its guidelines to make real estate commission fees more transparent for consumers. The changes could result in lower fees for both buyers and sellers — likely by 1% to 2%. That could amount to real savings, given the high cost of real estate right now. For a median-priced home worth $417,700, that would mean $8,354 in savings to the buyers or the sellers, based on the total commission dropping from 6% to 4%.

How real estate commissions could change

In real estate transactions, the commission is split between the seller's and buyer's agents. This fee is set and paid out by the seller from the proceeds of the sale, although sellers often aren't aware of how much they are paying since it's baked into the sale price. Within the industry, this is known as "cooperative compensation." For a home worth $500,000, a 6% split commission worth $30,000 would be included in the price, for example. While NAR doesn't dictate commission rates, it currently requires seller's agents to advertise the buyer's agent's commission on the Multiple Listing Service, a listings database used by real estate agents to identify homes for their clients. The exact breakdown of fees is typically visible only to real estate agents. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that rates advertised on MLS sites incentivize buyer's agents to prioritize homes with the highest fees rather than finding the best home for a client. As a result of the settlement, NAR will drop the requirement to advertise commission fees on MLS sites. Another outcome of the settlement is that buyers will have to sign formal agreements with buyer's agents to ensure that they are informed about what their agent will charge for their services. The changes are planned to go into effect by mid-July but are subject to court approval. NAR did not respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

How these changes could lower costs for buyers and sellers

In effect, the rule changes "decouple" buyer and seller commissions, which would make them easier to negotiate, says Stephen Brobeck, senior fellow at Consumer Federation of America. As a result, homeowners could save money on commission fees when they sell their home. "The extent of price competition will depend on consumers paying attention to the issue, comparison shopping and seeking to negotiate rates," he says. He anticipates that fees will gradually fall to an average of 3% to 4% "in a competitive market." For homes priced over $500,000 with a commission of 4%, that works out to more than $10,000 in savings, compared with commissions of 6%. While homebuyers could forgo a buyer's agent altogether, experienced agents offer "conscientious fiduciary representation" to their clients, says Brobeck. In other words, good agents have expertise in real estate transactions and should be able to negotiate the best price on your behalf. Exactly how buyer's agents will be compensated isn't yet clear. Cooperative commissions could remain an option, but as a separate contract negotiated by the buyer and seller. Other options include flat fees for buyer's agents, "a la carte" prices or hourly rates based on the level of service. "Some buyer agents show 40 houses and get the same compensation as a buyer agent who shows one house," says Brobeck. A fee for additional services could end up being more fair to buyer's agents who put in the extra work to find a home for their client, he says.

With a new fee structure, some buyers could pay more