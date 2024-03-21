Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Micron, Apple, Astera Labs, Broadcom and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading: Micron — Shares popped 16.5% after the semiconductor manufacturer's fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analyst estimates. Micron posted earnings of 42 cents per share on $5.82 billion of revenue, higher than the loss of 25 cents per share on $5.35 billion of revenue analysts polled by LSEG had expected. Micron also guided for higher-than expected third-quarter earnings and revenue. Apple — The iPhone maker slipped 1% after a Bloomberg report that the Justice Department could file an antitrust lawsuit against Apple as early as Thursday. Astera Labs (ALAB) — Shares added nearly 2%, one day after debuting on the Nasdaq . Astera, which sells data center connectivity chips to cloud and artificial-intelligence infrastructure companies, surged 72% on its first day trading. Li Auto — U.S.-listed shares tumbled 9% after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker said it expected first quarter deliveries of 77,000 vehicles at the midpoint, down from a prior outlook of 101,500 at the midpoint. Broadcom — Shares climbed nearly 3% before the opening bell after TD Cowen upgraded the chipmaker to outperform early Thursday, with analyst Matthew Ramsay highlighting further potential upside from the artificial intelligence business. Revolve Group — The fashion retailer jumped nearly 5% after getting an upgrade from TD Cowen to outperform from market perform. The firm said it expects Revolve to see a return to growth after a year of markdowns and broad-based softness. Nvidia — Shares jumped 2% after TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating on the dominant maker of AI chips and increased its price target to $1,100 from $900. The bank said Nvidia's introduction of its latest Blackwell platform during its GTC conference reinforces the company's "compute leadership across the stack.&