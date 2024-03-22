Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Nike, Lululemon, FedEx, Dutch Bros and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nike — The sneaker brand fell nearly 8% after the company gave a soft outlook for the full year and reported that sales in China have been slowing . In its latest quarter, Nike reported beats on the top and bottom lines. Lululemon — The athleisure company plummeted 16% after posting weaker-than-expected guidance as demand slows in North America. Separately, Lululemon beat earnings and revenue expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter. Reddit — Shares of the social media platform shed 2% a day after its initial public offering. On Thursday, Reddit soared 48% in its highly anticipated d ebut . Best Buy — The retailer added 2.7% on the back of a JPMorgan upgrade to overweight from neutral. The firm called the stock "spring-loaded" and said there were positive trends to watch. FedEx — The shipping company jumped 7% after beating analysts' expectations in its last quarter. FedEx reported adjusted earnings of $3.86 per share on revenue of $21.7 billion, higher than the $3.45 per share on $22.04 billion of revenue analysts polled by LSEG, formerly Refinitiv, had anticipated. Dutch Bros — Shares shed 6.5% after the coffee chain retailer announced a secondary public offering by certain stockholders. These selling stockholders anticipate offering eight million shares, priced at $34 apiece . LVMH — The French luxury goods company l