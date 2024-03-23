Venting won't help, new study shows—this is the No. 1 way to manage your anger

After a frustrating day at work or fight with your significant other, calling a friend to complain might seem like a good idea.

Venting won't help you manage your anger, though, according to a recent paper published in Clinical Psychology Review.

Researchers studied how effective arousal-increasing activities, like venting or running, and arousal-decreasing activities, like meditation or yoga, are at calming a person down.

They analyzed 154 studies involving more than 10,000 participants and found that arousal-decreasing activities were better at helping a person manage their anger.

Next time you want to unload your problems on a friend, take a beat and consider meditating instead.