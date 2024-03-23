68% of Americans feel stressed about cost when planning a date—here's who they think should pay

Even before the digital age and the explosion of dating apps changed the game, one question has long been up for debate: Who pays for the first date? The question has historically brought to light a discussion about gender roles and equality. But in a country that is decreasingly heterosexual and increasingly economically equal among genders, many daters are looking to other factors to answer the question. Nearly everyone, regardless of gender, who's dating is stressed about the associated costs. Roughly 69% of U.S. adults admitted to feeling uncomfortable on a date because of how much it will cost, and 68% say they stress about money when organizing a date, according to a recent survey conducted on behalf of Self Financial. Although the majority of people are stressed about the cost of dating, they differ on how they think about who should pick up that first tab.

Dinner on who?

Overall, 44% of people think the person who earns more should pay for the first date, Self found. The survey gave respondents three options to choose between: Whoever earns more

Whoever organized the date

Equal split Splitting the bill was the second-most popular response with about 36% of respondents saying it's best to go Dutch on the first date. The remaining fifth of respondents said whoever organized the date should be responsible for the bill. Though it was the least-popular response overall, etiquette expert Diane Gottsman says deferring to the person who organized the date may be the most reasonable approach. "The other person can certainly offer to pay, or even pay their own half and the person who extended the invitation can say yes or no," Gottsman, founder of the Protocol School of Texas, told CNBC Make It in an email. "If they insist on paying, the other person can simply say 'thank you.'" Gottsman added the person who doesn't pay for the first date may want to offer to get the next one if both parties decide they want to see each other again.

The first date can 'set a tone'