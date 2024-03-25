At 100 and 96, this couple is getting married: What they say is key to their love and longevity

Harold Terens, 100, and Jeanne Swerlin, 96, met nearly three years ago and are getting married in June.

Falling in love is a timeless act, and for Harold Terens, 100, and Jeanne Swerlin, 96, who are smitten with each other, love is an elixir of youth that keeps them both going. That's why, after nearly three years of being in a romantic relationship, the happy couple is getting married in France this June. "I still get butterflies. So it's not just for the young, right?" Swerlin tells CNBC Make It. "It's really so great at my age to have all of this." And Terens' sentiments for his fiancee are exactly the same. "I always thought the greatest love story was Romeo and Juliet. But that's fiction. And then I decided the greatest love story is me and Jeannie," Terens says. "[A] 100-year-old and a 96-year-old to be in love the way me and Jeannie are?" Terens happily shared all of the details of their wedding plans, from how his granddaughter, Caroline, will sing Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," to how a friend of his invited the couple to Paris to "pick up the tab for our honeymoon."

Terens and Swerlin love to travel together, but their favorite pastime is simply spending time together in their homes. Courtesy of Harold Terens and Jeanne Swerlin.

When the pair first met, they both were apprehensive about the idea of dating again. Swerlin was widowed twice before living with Sol Katz for 25 years: "I was engaged to him, and he passed away. And his daughter introduced me to Harold because she said, 'You made my dad so happy. Why should you be alone?'" Yet during their first date, Terens and Swerlin barely even looked at each other, Swerlin says. Terens was also grieving the loss of his wife, Thelma, of 70 years at the time. "I wasn't interested in meeting anybody after my wife passed away," he says. "For three years, I just stayed away from all women. I was 98 years old, I felt that I had enough romance in my life and I wasn't looking for it." But Terens' best friend encouraged him to see Swerlin again and give things a real chance.

The secret to longevity is to minimize stress. We have two words that are part of our vocabulary [and] those two words are: 'So what?' Harold Terens, 100