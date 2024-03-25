34-year-old making $49,000 a month in passive income: What I always tell people who want to build successful side hustles

In 2016, I was working two jobs as a senior web developer and an adjunct professor. On the side, to help me get by, I was a freelance web developer. I knew almost nothing about business. Today, I've built more than 10 passive income streams, including multiple e-commerce brands, a YouTube channel and an online school. Combined, these businesses bring in about $49,000 a month in passive income. I've learned a lot about how to create a profitable company. I always tell people that if they want to build successful side hustles and passive income streams, they need to stop believing these three myths:

Myth #1: You need to spend money to make money

This is a common piece of business advice. If you want to open a retail store, for example, your expenses would include monthly rent, purchasing goods — to stock shelves and then re-sell to customers — and employee wages. That's a traditional way of doing things, and an expensive one. My favorite online business model is print-on-demand. I started my print-on-demand side hustle on Amazon in 2017 for $0 and I've since expanded it to offer my products through Etsy, Walmart, and eBay. DON'T MISS: The ultimate guide to earning passive income online Print-on-demand lets me sell items like t-shirts and coffee mugs with custom designs on them. I don't pay a dime for any of the inventory until after a customer places an order, which helps me keep costs low. After I get an order, I pay a company like Printful, which specializes in printing and shipping products to fulfill the orders for me. After paying the printer, and marketplace referral fees for Amazon and Etsy, then I have a profit left over.

Myth #2: You can make passive income without putting in the work

Outside of dividend investing, building passive income streams will always require time and dedication. There is no shortcut to success. I worked many early mornings and late nights on my side hustles, especially early on. While I am still very involved in the day-to-day management of my businesses, I know many people who have been able to step away from day-to-day operations — after they hit an income threshold they were happy with — while continuing to benefit from their previous work. Building my profitable passive income streams required a lot of discipline. I had to learn to be okay with the idea of delayed gratification. But in the end I'm so glad I put in the effort.

Myth #3: You need a team to help run your business