Finland, the happiest country in the world for 7 years running, to offer second free happiness masterclass—here’s how to apply

Finland has been the happiest country in the world for seven years in a row. Now, it's inviting people to learn the ways of the Finnish and how everyone can "hack their happiness."

After hosting a successful 2023 masterclass in happiness, the country's tourism sector, Visit Finland and Helsinki Partners, are welcoming a new group of people to learn the ways of the Finnish people.

During the five-day masterclass, participants will learn from a team of three "Happiness Hackers" who will share hacks they can apply to their everyday lives, according to a press release shared with CNBC Make It.

The happiness hacks will highlight four key themes of Finnish happiness:

Nature and lifestyle Health and balance Design and everyday Food and well-being

"Finnish happiness boils down to the simple things in life: connecting with nature, caring for one's mind and body, and appreciating design and art around us," Heli Jimenez, Senior Director of International Marketing at Business Finland, stated in a press release.