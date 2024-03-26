Middle-aged Americans are lonelier than ever, new study shows—this is the No. 1 way to combat loneliness

Americans between ages 45 and 65 are lonelier than their European counterparts, according to a new paper published in American Psychologist.

Researchers analyzed long-term datasets from 14 countries including England, Italy, France, and Sweden. In all places, baby boomers reported the highest levels of loneliness of any generation, but those in the United States outpaced their peers.

In Italy, Spain, and Greece, loneliness steeply increased for both baby boomers and Gen X residents. Middle-aged adults in Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands reported the lowest levels of loneliness of all 14 countries.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy sounded the alarm on America's growing loneliness problem last year. He also proposed a potential solution: building stronger relationships.

"Our epidemic of loneliness and isolation has been an underappreciated public health crisis that has harmed individual and societal health," Murthy said in a 2023 statement. "Our relationships are a source of healing and well-being hiding in plain sight – one that can help us live healthier, more fulfilled, and more productive lives."