Positive open expected for European stocks as the region's markets bounce back

European markets are heading for a positive open Thursday, bouncing back from lackluster momentum earlier this week.

Regional stocks closed slightly higher Wednesday, regaining steam after a subdued start to the session. On Thursday, investors will be keeping an eye out for earnings from Lloyd's of London and JD Sports Fashion will issue a trading update. German unemployment data and Italian consumer confidence data for March are due.

Globally, U.S. stock futures were trading near the flatline overnight as the S&P 500 approached its best first-quarter performance in five years. Investors stateside are awaiting data on jobless claims, gross domestic product and consumer sentiment Thursday.

Overnight in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan stocks fell the most among Asian markets Thursday, while Australian stocks hit a record high, helped by a boost from mining shares.