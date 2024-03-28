Positive open expected for European stocks as the region's markets bounce back
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a positive open Thursday, bouncing back from lackluster momentum earlier this week.
Regional stocks closed slightly higher Wednesday, regaining steam after a subdued start to the session. On Thursday, investors will be keeping an eye out for earnings from Lloyd's of London and JD Sports Fashion will issue a trading update. German unemployment data and Italian consumer confidence data for March are due.
Globally, U.S. stock futures were trading near the flatline overnight as the S&P 500 approached its best first-quarter performance in five years. Investors stateside are awaiting data on jobless claims, gross domestic product and consumer sentiment Thursday.
Overnight in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan stocks fell the most among Asian markets Thursday, while Australian stocks hit a record high, helped by a boost from mining shares.
CNBC Pro: Is it time for investors to hedge for a market decline? The pros share their views and strategies
Are markets rising too much, too fast?
After hitting a record high earlier this month, the S&P 500 again notched a new closing high — along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite.
Last week, Goldman Sachs told clients they should start hedging for a market decline.
Find out what other pros say, and what hedging strategies to use.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
CNBC Pro: Now that Nvidia's launched powerful AI chips, Goldman expects these 3 stocks to get a boost
In the wake of Nvidia's launch of powerful new artificial intelligence chips, Goldman Sachs is predicting major growth for memory chips used in AI systems.
The investment bank expects the total addressable market for HBM to expand tenfold to $23 billion by 2026, up from just $2.3 billion in 2022.
The Wall Street bank sees three major memory makers as prime beneficiaries of the booming HBM market. Investors can buy three stocks through concentrated exchange-traded funds or diversified funds.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are set to open higher Thursday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 31 points higher at 7,958, Germany's DAX up 56 points at 18,532, France's CAC 30 points higher at 8,228 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 71 points at 34,273, according to data from IG.
Earnings will come from Lloyd's of London and JD Sports Fashion is set to issue a trading update. German unemployment data and Italian consumer confidence data for March are due.
— Holly Ellyatt