'High-functioning anxiety' is trending on TikTok: What it is and 3 signs to look out for

On TikTok, the hashtag "highfunctioninganxiety" has almost 180 million views. And while the idea isn't new, the pervasiveness of the term is.

"High-functioning" isn't clinically defined, says John T. Maier, a psychotherapist in Cambridge Massachusetts, but generally it refers to those who perform well in work or in school. So if someone has high-functioning anxiety, it means they are excelling at their job, despite being in poor mental health.

"When people say 'high-functioning,' they aren't saying, 'I'm doing a great job at raising my family' or 'I'm doing a great job at going to church,'" he says. "It means 'I'm doing a great job at work.'"

Some experts believe the recent popularity of the term might be due to the pandemic.

"After Covid, the focus on mental health has been much more significant," says Irina Gorelik, a psychologist with Williamsburg Therapy Group. "And people are much more aware of signs that might have been subtle in the past."

Here are three signs you might have high-functioning anxiety.