I built a 296-square-foot backyard tiny home in Atlanta: What to know if you want to convert a $5,000 shed from Costco

It took Precious Price eight months and $35,000 to convert a 12-by-24-food shed into a tiny home in her backyard in Atlanta.

1. You might need approvals or permits

Not all municipalities let you place or construct additional dwellings on your property. Your local zoning codes and classification will determine whether you can put a structure like this in your backyard in the first place, and dictate any rules that apply. For instance, some areas may have minimum lot size requirements, limits on the size or height of structures, setback regulations that tell you how close the ADU can be to property lines or other structures, and guidelines regarding utility connections. You can find this information by searching your address online or calling your local zoning or permitting office. Try hitting Ctrl + F to look for the terms "accessory dwelling unit" or "guest house" in your zoning code. By familiarizing yourself with these regulations up front, you can avoid potential legal hurdles such as fines and stop-work orders.

2. The structure might not be built for residential purposes

While sheds sold by companies like Amazon, Home Depot, and Costco may offer affordability and convenience, not all of these structures are suitable for long-term habitation. Many sheds on the market are designed primarily for storage purposes. They lack the proper insulation, ventilation, and structural integrity to withstand the rigors of residential occupancy. Before purchasing a shed for conversion into a living space, review the product specifications. Look for options explicitly marketed or certified for residential use. Reach out to the manufacturer if needed.

3. Plumbing and electricity aren't a given

Shed options typically aren't equipped with essential utilities like plumbing and electrical systems. Installing toilets, sinks, and showers requires careful planning and professional expertise. In addition to the cost of fixtures and materials, there might be expenses associated with trenching and connecting to existing sewer or septic systems.

The bathroom in Precious' backyard tiny home features a shelf for extra storage and a glass shower door, which makes the room feel bigger. Jeffrey Beard for CNBC Make It

Similarly, ensuring access to electricity involves more than simply plugging into an existing outlet. To convert a shed into a tiny home you can actually live in might require installing dedicated electrical wiring and outlets that comply with building codes and safety standards. Given the complexity of plumbing and electrical work, you'll need competent contractors. I'd urge you to prioritize expertise and reliability over price here.

4. Sheds aren't always the cheaper route

While the initial price tag may make a $5,000 Costco shed, for example, seem like a steal, the reality is that transforming such a structure into a livable space can get expensive fast. If you want a floor with that Costco shed, you're already up to $6,000, even with the sale. You'll have to factor in additional expenses such as concrete foundation work, permit fees, and professional services from architects or engineers. And the interior build-out adds up with insulation, drywall, plumbing, electrical wiring, and furnishings. In my experience, even a modest conversion will likely end up running $50,000 to $75,000 these days with all the labor and material costs. Mine cost $35,000, but I've seen costs rise significantly in just the past few years as I've helped others navigate the process. Before committing to a shed conversion, browse various prefabricated models online and get three to five quotes from contractors for a shed buildout versus a newly constructed — or "stick-built" — dwelling. A stick-built home's durability and long-term value may end up outweighing the initial savings.

5. Making a shed functional can take longer than you think