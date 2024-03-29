36-year-old founder of $2 billion company: ‘Being a young woman with little experience was like trying to run with boulders on my back'

Amber Venz Box always knew she wanted to run her own company. But when her marketing business got intensely popular, she was still in her early 20s — and she didn't exactly know what to do.

When Box co-founded Dallas-based LTK in 2011, her goal was simple: Develop affiliate marketing tech to monetize her fashion blog. That effort turned into a full-blown company when she and her then-boyfriend — now husband — Baxter Box realized they could sell the technology they'd created to other bloggers.

Today, LTK is a $2 billion company that connects influencers and bloggers with retail brands and their advertising dollars, but it didn't exactly go smoothly at first. "Being a young woman with little experience was like trying to run with boulders on my back, honestly," Box, 36, tells CNBC Make It.

Box had worked in the fashion industry as a fit model, an intern at Thakoon, and an assistant buyer at a luxury boutique. She'd tried developing a jewelry line and offering her services as a personal shopper. But her background offered little in the way of hands-on experience running a business with employees.

"I wouldn't say that I had great mentorship or leadership or [even] corporate experience of how to manage people," she says.