California, not Florida, is home to the richest retirement towns in the U.S., according to a new report

There's plenty of towns across the U.S. where Americans can retire affordably and live out their golden years without breaking the bank. But where do retirees with bigger nest eggs like to settle down?

Earlier this month, personal finance site GoBankingRates.com ranked the richest retirement towns in the country. The site examined American cities with a minimum population of 15,000 of which at least 25% of residents are aged 65 or older.

The 131 qualifying cities were then ranked by median household income based on data from the 2022 American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Of the 10 richest retirement towns in the country, the wealthiest has a median household income of $166,747 while the No. 10 town's median income is $124,460.

California towns dominated the list, with the Golden State being home to not only the richest retirement town in the country but also four of the top 10. Meanwhile Florida, one of the most popular states in the nation for retirees, had one city in the top 10 of the rich list.