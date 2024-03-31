The top 5 U.S. cities to retire if you don't have any savings—only 1 is in Florida

If you've got nothing saved for retirement, you're not alone.

Nearly 30% of Americans have $0 saved for retirement, per recent data from personal finance website GOBankingRates. Another 33% have less than $50,000 saved.

If you fall into either category and you're approaching retirement age, it may be time to start preparing to live on a smaller budget after you stop working, says Anne Lester, a retirement expert and author of "Your Best Financial Life: Save Smart Now for the Future You Want."

"You'll need to start thinking about how you can start paring back your standard of living and gradually get used to having less money to spend post-retirement," she tells CNBC Make It.

If you don't have much money saved up in a retirement account such as a 401(k) or a Roth IRA, you may need to rely on your Social Security benefit to cover your expenses — which may not go very far. The average monthly benefit is around $1,773 as of February, per the Social Security Administration.

With that in mind, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 biggest U.S. cities with a large population of residents over 65 to determine the best place to retire on little to no savings. It ranked each city on a variety of metrics, including the city's average home value, annual grocery costs, annual utilities costs and whether the state taxes Social Security benefits.

The study used data from a range of sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey, the Tax Foundation and the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Expenditure Survey.

Here are the top five places in the U.S. to retire if you have little to no savings, according to GOBankingRates.