The most important question to ask in a job interview, according to a LinkedIn expert

There are plenty of good questions to ask during a job interview to get to know your potential new employer.

While some of the best questions show you're interested in the future of the company (like, 'What's the expected growth of the team?'), one question in particular can clue you in on how the company invests in the future of their employees.

"The most important question to ask before you accept a job is: What is your culture of learning?" says Aneesh Raman, a vice president and workforce expert at LinkedIn.

The workplace has changed tremendously in recent years among rapid tech advancements, shifts in where work gets done, and even an uncertain economic picture.

"We don't know so much of what's coming," Raman says, "but one thing we know is that organizations that build a culture of learning, and that have employees who lean into that culture of learning, are going to be able to adapt."

It could also lead to a better employee experience: 7 in 10 people say learning improves their sense of connection to their organization, and 8 in 10 say it adds purpose to their work, according to LinkedIn.