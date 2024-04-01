Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Micron Technology, 3M, AT&T, Delta Airlines and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Micron Technology — Shares ticked up roughly 1.1% after Bank of America increased its price target on the chipmaker, with the analyst forecasting high-bandwidth memory technology demand will grow to more than $20 billion by 2027. 3M — Shares of the manufacturer rose nearly 3% Monday. 3M completed its spinoff of health-care company Solventum and announced a $10 billion settlement with public water suppliers in a chemicals lawsuit had received final approval. J.B. Hunt Transport , C.H. Robinson — The trucking stocks pulled back after Barclays downgraded shares on Monday. Analyst Brandon Oglenski is concerned that "over-supplied North American truckload capacity is keeping rates down