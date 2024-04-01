Tenacious stock market heads into new quarter aiming to show it's not beholden to the Fed's rate plans

If the market were a sport and a game lasted a year (literally, not just figuratively) then the betting apps' win-probability charts would be skewed way in favor of the bulls at the end of the first quarter. This isn't simply a function of the score, with the S & P 500 up more than 10% and a majority of stocks now participating in the advance. It's also about how the odds for the next few quarters fall, based on what we've seen so far. .SPX YTD mountain S & P 500, YTD Here's a scouting report covering a few relevant themes at play heading into the second quarter. The tenacious tape The behavior of the market itself is perhaps the strongest selling point for a bullish outlook from here. The way the market has acted (resolutely strong, no notable pullbacks, constant rotation, broadening participation) and why (a firmer economy, earnings upturn, Federal Reserve looking to ease, bond yields in an unthreatening range) are tough to assail. The key negatives are generally factors that remain latent and often unhelpful for long stretches in a bull market (elevated valuation and widespread investor optimism). There are historical studies flying fast around Wall Street detailing what tends to come next after strong and persistent rallies similar to what we've seen year to date and since the late-October market low. After the S & P has returned 10% or more in a first quarter? Truist Wealth counts 11 prior instances since 1950. The index continued higher the following quarter nine of those 11 and was up the remainder of the year all but once. That once was 1987, one of the most extreme reversal years in history, which started wit