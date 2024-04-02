European markets poised for mixed start to the new trading quarter; euro zone manufacturing data due
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stocks were poised for a mixed open Tuesday as major markets reopened after the Easter weekend and investors looked ahead to the start of a new trading quarter.
European markets closed the first quarter of 2024 around 6.8% higher Thursday as recent inflation data continues to show that pressures from higher prices are cooling.
On Tuesday, investors will digest fresh data for March on euro zone manufacturing, German inflation and U.K. house prices. Tesla's quarterly delivery numbers are also due.
In Asia-Pacific markets, Hong Kong stocks led gains as Xiaomi shares surged, while investors assessed economic data from South Korea and Australia.
U.S. stock futures slipped Tuesday morning after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average kicked off April with declines.
UK house prices mark fastest rise since December 2022
U.K. house prices increased 1.6% in March from a year earlier, marking the fastest rise since December 2022, new data from British mortgage lender Nationwide showed.
Prices dropped 0.2% in March alone, the first drop since December 2023 after a 0.7% increase in February.
"Activity has picked up from the weak levels prevailing towards the end of 2023 but remain relatively subdued by historic standards," said Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide.
"This largely reflects the impact of higher interest rates on affordability. While mortgage rates are below the peaks seen in mid-2023, they remain well above the lows prevailing in the wake of the pandemic," he added.
— Karen Gilchrist
— Amala Balakrishner
— Amala Balakrishner
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are set to open mixed Tuesday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points lower at 7,957, Germany's DAX up 10 points at 18,516, France's CAC 14 points higher at 8,222 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 91 points at 34,209, according to data from IG.
U.K. house price data, euro zone manufacturing numbers and German inflation figures for March are all due.
— Karen Gilchrist