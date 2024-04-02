European markets poised for mixed start to the new trading quarter; euro zone manufacturing data due

European stocks were poised for a mixed open Tuesday as major markets reopened after the Easter weekend and investors looked ahead to the start of a new trading quarter.

European markets closed the first quarter of 2024 around 6.8% higher Thursday as recent inflation data continues to show that pressures from higher prices are cooling.

On Tuesday, investors will digest fresh data for March on euro zone manufacturing, German inflation and U.K. house prices. Tesla's quarterly delivery numbers are also due.