How much money Americans in their 20s saved in 2023—and how to save more

From a busy social life to beginning to pay off student loans, your 20s can be a hard time to save for the future — especially with retirement decades away.

"In your 20s, maybe you're just out of college, have some student loans, have your first job," says Nia Gillett, certified financial planner at Gen Y Planning, a firm that focuses on young professionals. "It can be easy to say, 'Oh, I finally have money,' and just start spending it."

But saving in your 20s isn't impossible. In fact, people in their 20s were able to save an average of nearly $5,580 last year, according to data from New York Life, putting them third on the list of age groups that saved the most in 2023.

That's less than the average amount of $7,148 people in their 20s aimed to save, but how much should you really be saving? That amount can change based on whether you're single or not, how old you are and how much you already have stashed away, says Gillett.

Social media in particular can make it hard for young people to save more, she adds.

"You're bombarded with ads and these lavish lifestyles, which can tend to make people want to spend more than they actually have," she says. "If you don't have a way of tracking that or budgeting, it can be very easy to overspend and then get caught in credit card debt."