I grew up in Italy and have studied longevity for 35 years—this is the No. 1 way to eat for a long, healthy life

Valter Longo has been studying longevity in Italy for nearly 20 years, but having grown up in regions like Molochio, Calabria, he would say he's been interested in how to live longer basically all of his life.

In 1989, Longo officially started researching what it takes to make it to age 100 and beyond. Now, he's the director of the Longevity and Cancer Laboratory at the IFOM Institute of Molecular Oncology in Milan, Italy.

Longo is also the director of the Longevity Institute of the Leonard Davis School of Gerontology at the University of Southern California - Los Angeles.

Italy is the perfect place for Longo's work, as its home to several areas where people live longer than most including Sardinia, which is the one of the first regions longevity researcher Dan Buettner designated as a "Blue Zone."

One of Longo's biggest takeaways as he studied how to live longer is that "diet is by far the most important."

Here's what Longo says is the best way to eat for longevity.