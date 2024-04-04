10 U.S. states where everyday Americans earn the most money—No. 1 isn't New York or California

If you had to guess where America's highest earners live, you might imagine the booming metropolis of New York City or the tech-heavy cities that make up Silicon Valley.

But the state where workers earn the highest median annual wage is actually Massachusetts, where the median income as of 2023 is about $60,690, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Workers in the District of Columbia have a higher annual median wage at $84,450, but Massachusetts is the highest-earning state.

A number of reasons help workers in Massachusetts earn higher salaries. The state is home to booming biotechnology and engineering hubs, which are well-known industries for high-paying jobs. Top colleges like Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which historically churn out high earners, may also drive Massachusetts' median wages up.

Check out the map below to see the median wage in every U.S. state.