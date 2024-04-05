This U.S. company tested a 4-day workweek—and says it made workers happier and more productive

A four-day workweek could be the antidote to employee burnout. The results from a six-month trial involving thousands of employees suggest that working only four days instead of five reduces employee burnout while boosting productivity, retention and team morale. Exos, a U.S.-based company with more than 3,000 employees around the world, recently published the results from the first six months of its four-day workweek trial, which started last spring and is ongoing. Exos is a coaching company that trains pro athletes and runs corporate wellness programs at nearly 25% of the Fortune 100, including Adobe and Humana. As part of the experiment, the majority of employees work four days and then have what the company calls "You Do You Fridays" during which they can take time off, catch up on work or use the leisure time as they see fit.



Salaried employees at Exos who participated in the experiment moved to a four-day 40-hour workweek with no change in pay, while hourly-paid staff were given the option to work between 32 and 40 hours during the four-day week based on their preference and arrangement with their manager, Exos chief people officer Greg Hill tells CNBC Make It. The goal is for the policy to be flexible and enable workers to practice intentional recovery or build rest into their schedule in a way that's effective for them. There's just one rule: You can't message other people or try to set up meetings for Fridays. Exos measured the impact of the four-day workweek on its employees — with help from organizational psychologist Adam Grant and Wharton School of Business doctoral candidate Marissa Shandell — and found significant benefits that mirror what other four-day workweek experiments have shown.

The biggest benefits of a four-day workweek: Happier, more productive employees

Exos reports that six months after introducing a four-day workweek, business performance and productivity remained high, revenue increased and turnover dropped. Following the addition of "You Do You Fridays," for example, 91% of Exos employees reported spending their time more effectively at work, compared with 64% before the pilot. On top of that, manager appraisals reflected the same level of performance before and after the pilot period. Exos also saw a significant increase in retention: Its turnover rate fell from 47% in 2022 to 29% in 2023 (though it's important to note that Exos' experiment overlapped with a cooling hiring market). But the biggest benefit of embracing a four-day workweek has been the increased efficiency, says Hill. Put simply, working a shortened workweek meant people got more done in less time. Hill notes that Exos introduced safeguards to ensure employees could concentrate on the job without overextending themselves Monday through Thursday to get through their workload. Managers encouraged "microbreaks" by limiting most meetings to 25 minutes and encouraged asynchronous work whenever possible, says Hill. Exos also pushed for Tuesdays and Thursdays to be dedicated to meetings, while saving Mondays and Wednesdays for individual work to help people avoid the "task switching" that can slow productivity. Employees who can't take a full day off each week because they're working with a client on-site get blocks of time throughout the week for flexibility. Roughly 85% of Exos' employees work in-person, while the remaining 15% are hybrid or remote.

An extra day off 'isn't just another paid vacation'

One of the growing pains of implementing a four-day workweek has been making sure employees understand that having Fridays off "isn't just another paid vacation," says Hill, but an opportunity to recharge, take care of household responsibilities or finish any outstanding tasks so they're less stressed and distracted during the workweek. "We had to spend some time making sure everyone understood that we weren't just adding a day off to your calendar at random, but that those days should be for strategic recovery, honoring Exos' ethos that work + rest = success," Hill adds.

How the four-day workweek is gaining momentum