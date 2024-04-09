Lee Boo Jin, the CEO of South Korean hotel group Shilla Hotels, has sold about 5.2 million shares of electronics giant Samsung Electronics in a $326 million block sale, with the shares priced at 84,100 won apiece, according to Reuters. A block sale is a large securities transaction at a negotiated price that tends to shield or lessen the impact of the sale on the price of the publicly traded stock. South Korean media reported that the sale was to cover inheritance tax liabilities after the death of former Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee. The younger Lee is the late Lee Kun-hee's eldest daughter, and also the younger sister of Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong. — Lim Hui Jie, Reuters