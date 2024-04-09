More Americans say they are living paycheck to paycheck this year than in 2023—here's why

More Americans may be struggling to make ends meet. A majority, 65%, say they live paycheck to paycheck, according to CNBC and SurveyMonkey's recent Your Money International Financial Security Survey, which polled 498 U.S. adults. That's a slight increase from last year's results, which found that 58% of Americans considered themselves to be living paycheck to paycheck.

While last year's survey polled more than 4,000 U.S. adults, this year, CNBC took a worldwide look at personal finance. The 2024 survey polled 4,342 adults altogether and included 500 adults from Mexico, 503 adults from Australia and 482 adults from Singapore.

For Americans, the feeling of living paycheck to paycheck spans the gamut of salaries. Of those who said they do, 35% said they would need to make $50,000 per year to feel financially secure, 44% said they'd need to make $100,000 per year and 11% said they'd need to make $500,000 per year.

Here's what's putting the pressure on people's wallets and what experts recommend doing to relieve some of that stress.