The Japanese yen continued its slide against the U.S. dollar late Wednesday, crossing the 153 mark and hitting a high of 153.17. At that level, this was the weakest the yen has been against the greenback since 1990. The currency later recovered to trade around 152.8 Early Thursday, Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said that recent yen moves were "rapid," and that authorities would not rule out any steps to deal with excessive exchange-rate swings, according to a Reuters report. — Lim Hui Jie