Your boss could be fined $100 for bothering you after work under a newly proposed California law

Your boss could soon be fined for contacting you after hours under new legislation in California. A proposed bill from San Francisco Assemblyman Matt Haney would make his state the first in the country to give employees the legal right to ignore non-emergency calls and emails once the workday ends. If the bill becomes law, any employer that violates it could face a fine of at least $100. Haney, a Democrat, tells CNBC Make It that he was inspired by Australia's new "right to disconnect" law, which is set to be implemented later this year. The bill allows employees to refuse to respond to calls or messages from their bosses during their personal time, with potential fines for employers that breach the rule. At least 10 other countries including France, Canada and Portugal have laws supporting workers' "right to disconnect." New York City considered a similar proposal in 2018 but didn't adopt it. The bill has to move through several approvals before it reaches the governor, who would have until September to sign it into law — but if it passes, it would go into effect in January.

What the 'right to disconnect' means — and which workers have it

Haney's bill would require employers to have a clear agreement with their employees establishing what their working hours are and granting them the right to ignore off-hours communication, including on weekends, except in the case of an emergency or for scheduling changes affecting the next 24 hours. The bill language defines an emergency as an unforeseen situation that threatens an employee, customer, or the public, disrupts or shuts down operations, or causes "physical or environmental damage." If the boss breaks this agreement three times, employees could report them to California's labor commissioner and they would be subject to fines starting at $100. The law applies to salaried employees but does not override existing collective bargaining agreements, so unionized workers such as teachers and nurses would continue to follow whatever it says in their contracts about off-hours communication. Remote employees working for California employers are also covered in the legislation. The bill only regulates employers in California, so remote workers in California reporting to out-of-state employers are not counted in the bill. Haney says the legislation only applies to managers and their employees, but that could change — so your co-worker who emails you late at night is in the clear (for now). Companies that routinely violate the law could face fines, but Haney says he doesn't want the legislation to be too prescriptive. Instead, he hopes it encourages employers to have "transparent, upfront" conversations with employees about when and how they work. The increasingly blurry lines of when people are on or off work have "gotten worse" following the pandemic, Haney points out, as the gradual rise of remote work makes it harder to put a firm stop to the workday. More than half of workers (55%) say they respond to work emails or other messages from work outside of their normal hours, according to a 2023 report from Pew Research Center.

Challenges in making after-hours work communication illegal