This is the No. 1 state for working from home, according to WalletHub

With over one in five American workers expected to work remotely by 2025, it's clear that working from home isn't going anywhere — and that living in the ideal WFH environment is likely to become more important to both remote and hybrid workers in the future.

But some states are better than others when it comes to offering the ideal remote work environment, according to a new WalletHub report that identified the best and worst states for working from home.

To create this list, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two main dimensions, work environment and living environment.

Within those dimensions, the states were further evaluated by 12 metrics, including internet access and cost, cybersecurity, as well as share of detached housing units and average home square footage to determine how crowded homes are in each state. Each state's weighted average across all metrics was then calculated to produce an overall score used for ranking.

New Jersey was named the best state for working from home thanks to its cheap internet costs and high access to broadband internet. Utah ranked second in part because it has the largest homes in the country, preventing remote workers from feeling confined.

Here are the 10 best states for working from home, according to WalletHub: