Crude oil futures fell Thursday as worries about inflation overshadowed fears of a potential Iranian strike on Israel for the moment. The West Texas Intermediate contract for May delivery lost $1.19, or 1.38%, to settle at $85.02 a barrel. The June Brent futures contract fell 74 cents, or 0.82%, to settle at $89.74 a barrel. Oil prices rose more than 1% Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that the U.S. and its allies see an Iranian strike against Israel as imminent. But the geopolitical risk that lifted prices in the previous session pulled back on Thursday as the attack has not materialized yet, according to Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at the Price Futures Group. — Spencer Kimball