Goldman Sachs has refreshed its "conviction list" of top picks in Asia Pacific for April by adding some stocks and removing others. The bank remains optimistic on the region, noting that it has a "solid 2Q outlook." "Five factors are likely to influence Asian market performance in 2Q: the start of a rate cutting cycle, led by the Fed; elections and geopolitics; 1Q earnings results; market-specific policy; and (less fundamentally, but notably) seasonality," the investment bank's analysts said, as they unveiled their latest additions to the list. — Amala Balakrishner