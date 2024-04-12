The No. 1 tip for communicating well over email, according to a language expert

Love it or hate it, communicating well over email is key to succeeding in an office setting.

And if you want to get better at mastering the email game, you should prioritize one thing, says a language expert: timeliness.

"A top tip for communicating well over email would be to prioritize responsiveness," says Esteban Touma, a cultural and linguistics expert at Babbel, the language learning platform. "There is nothing worse than getting a delayed response after two weeks of waiting."

Touma stresses the courtesy of responding to emails quickly, even if it comes with the caveat that you'll return to the message with greater attention later on.

"Even a simple confirmation email acknowledging you have received the message and will get back with more detail in due course is common courtesy, not only demonstrating professionalism but also fostering a sense of trust with your correspondent," he says.

That's easier said than done for most: 60% of people say the volume of work emails they get adds stress to their day, according to a survey of 2,000 U.S. office workers from Babbel.

What's more, 18% of people reported having 1,000 unread emails in their inbox, and 6% have more than 5,000 unread messages.