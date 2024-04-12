The No. 1 tip for communicating well over email, according to a language expert

Love it or hate it, communicating well over email is key to succeeding in an office setting.
And if you want to get better at mastering the email game, you should prioritize one thing, says a language expert: timeliness.
"A top tip for communicating well over email would be to prioritize responsiveness," says Esteban Touma, a cultural and linguistics expert at Babbel, the language learning platform. "There is nothing worse than getting a delayed response after two weeks of waiting."
Touma stresses the courtesy of responding to emails quickly, even if it comes with the caveat that you'll return to the message with greater attention later on.
"Even a simple confirmation email acknowledging you have received the message and will get back with more detail in due course is common courtesy, not only demonstrating professionalism but also fostering a sense of trust with your correspondent," he says.
That's easier said than done for most: 60% of people say the volume of work emails they get adds stress to their day, according to a survey of 2,000 U.S. office workers from Babbel.
What's more, 18% of people reported having 1,000 unread emails in their inbox, and 6% have more than 5,000 unread messages.
3 tips to manage your email inbox
For those who get hundreds, if not thousands, of, emails every day, Touma says it's essential to try out effective inbox management strategies.
First, prioritize emails using filters and labels to categorize them based on urgency and importance. These filters can also automatically sort incoming emails into relevant folders to reduce clutter and streamline your inbox. Then, make sure to address critical matters right away.
Second, set specific times to check and respond to emails to prevent constant interruptions throughout the day, Touma says.
Finally, unsubscribe from any irrelevant email lists and newsletters.
He also offers a bonus tip for getting better at email, especially if you work with colleagues around the world. "If you're emailing somebody from another country or culture, it's important to be considerate of different email etiquettes," Touma says.
Some languages have rules around formal and informal ways to address people in the introduction or in your signoff, he adds.
For example, Touma says, "in Spanish you might start your email with 'Estimado/a' meaning 'Dear' in a formal context, but opt for 'Querido/a', also meaning 'Dear', in a more informal one."
Meanwhile, "the common French sign off 'Bisous' (kisses) would be totally appropriate for close friends, but usually in a work setting you'd opt for 'Cordialement' (cordially)."
