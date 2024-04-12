Paris-based watchdog, the International Energy Agency, is closely monitoring Ukraine's strikes against Russian energy infrastructure, Toril Bosoni, head of its oil industry and markets division, told CNBC's " Street Signs Europe " on Friday. When asked about global energy security, Bosoni said, "We are watching, obviously, the Middle East very closely. The continued tanker attacks in the Red Sea is of key concern, but also escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, and then we're seeing tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue, with attacks on Russian refineries." Earlier on Friday, a Russian official said Moscow's forces had downed Ukrainian drones targeting the town of Novoshakhtinsk, which is home to a refinery that was previously forced to temporarily shut down in the wake of an attack from Kyiv. Russia is one of the world's largest producers of hydrocarbons, although Western and Group of Seven nations can no longer access seaborne deliveries of its oil and oil products, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. — Ruxandra Iordache