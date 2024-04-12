Student loan borrowers could have up to $20,000 in interest forgiven as early as this fall—here's who qualifies

Many student loan borrowers make payments on their loans for years without ever really putting a dent in them, due to interest that has accumulated and continues to grow.

In response, President Joe Biden is taking steps to help student loan borrowers curb what his administration calls "runaway interest." As early as this fall, federal student loan borrowers could see excessive interest charges wiped off their debt, according to the Department of Education.

"More than 25 million borrowers owe more than they originally borrowed, including many who have made years of payments, due to the interest rates on Federal student loans," the Biden administration said in a statement.

The move is part of a broader student debt forgiveness plan that will soon be open for public comment before going into effect. While the entirety of the plan may not be rolled out until 2025, the administration is hoping to initiate the interest forgiveness provision as early as this fall, James Kvaal, Under Secretary of Education, tells CNBC Make It.

"We're starting with the interest benefits," Kvaal says. "And then we're going to implement the remainder of the plan as fast as we can."

Here's who may be eligible for forgiveness soon.