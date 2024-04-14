88% of workers have sent an email they regret—this 4-step trick will help you avoid it

Ever wanted to retract an email right after you've sent it?

A majority of workers know the feeling, and the youngest professionals are the most likely to feel email regret.

Some 88% of people say they've regretted the contents of a work email right after hitting send, and 28% even believe an email they've sent directly hurt their careers, according to a survey of 2,000 U.S. office workers from Babbel, the language learning platform.

And just around 1 in 5 Gen Z office workers between 18 and 24 years old say they "very often regret" the emails they send.

Two big mistakes that can lead to email regret is having typos and unclear messaging, says Esteban Touma, a cultural and linguistics expert at Babbel.

To avoid those missteps, take time to "pause and review the email carefully, ensuring the tone is appropriate and the content is clear and concise," Touma tells CNBC Make It. "Look for any ambiguities or potential misunderstandings that could arise from the wording. Consider whether all necessary information has been included and whether the message effectively conveys your intended meaning."