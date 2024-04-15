'You're never too young' to make this crucial money move, says BlackRock investing chief

Talk to enough old-school investing types and you're bound to hear a classic aphorism come up again and again: There are no free lunches. The idea is that nothing positive on Wall Street comes without a cost. If a professional contact treats you to shrimp cocktail and martinis, they're probably trying to sell you something. And if an investment or strategy promises impressive returns, you'll likely have to take on significant risk to realize them. For younger investors though, one thing comes close to the proverbial sandwich on the house, says Gargi Chaudhuri, chief investment and portfolio strategist, Americas, at BlackRock. "It's never too early to start investing. You're never too young," she says. "Every single year you miss out on could be potentially quite costly from a compounding standpoint. There aren't many free lunches, but compounding certainly is one of them."

Start investing early to maximize returns

Chaudhuri gets it if you're young and aren't yet thinking about retirement. After all, it's this big, amorphous thing that's decades away. "When I was 20 years old, retirement was the furthest thing from my mind," she says. "Even though I was in the financial industry, I couldn't wrap my head around the fact that I would one day retire." If you're early on in your investing journey, you don't have to think about the ins and outs of life after working just yet. Rather, focus on one powerful factor you can control: time in the market. "Even if they're very, very far away, I would encourage young investors to start thinking about their journey today because of the compounding that will take place," says Chaudhuri. "Even if you leave the money [out of the market] for five or 10 years, you missed out on so much of the compounding effect by sitting in cash." Compounding interest is the mathematical force that helps you money multiply at an accelerated rate. A 10% return on a $100 investment nets you $10. Earn another 10% on your $110, and you've netted $11. Keep that going over the course of your career as an investor, and you can see how starting early can turn little numbers into big ones. If a 20 year old invests $5,000 per year into a retirement account that earns a 7% annualized return, by the time she hits age 67, the portfolio would be worth more than $1.7 million. If she starts five years later, the total drops to $1.2 million. If she waits a decade to invest, she ends up with about $858,000.

Diversify your portfolio