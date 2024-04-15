Ex-Google recruiter says LinkedIn 'open to work' banner ‘is the biggest red flag’—some career experts disagree

When you're looking for a new job, it may seem like a no-brainer to let as many people as possible know. But career experts differ on their opinions about LinkedIn's "open to work" banner, the green sign that shows up just under your photo if you choose to activate it.

"It is the biggest red flag" in a job candidate, says Nolan Church, former Google recruiter and current CEO of salary data company FairComp.

"There is a truism in recruiting that the best people are not looking for jobs," he says, and therefore those people would not be advertising that they're looking for work either. Former Amazon recruiter and current career coach Lindsay Mustain agrees.

When it comes to recruiting, it's all about a power dynamic, she says. Recruiters want to want you, not the other way around. With that banner activated, "because you need something from me, that means that I have the power in this conversation," she says. And that can be a turn off.

But not all career experts agree, and LinkedIn's own data does not necessarily support this thinking. Here's how the site has found the banner affects jobseekers.