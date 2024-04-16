The 10 best U.S. companies to work for in 2024, according to LinkedIn—Amazon is No. 2

The best companies to work for include big names in tech, health care and financial services, according to new research from LinkedIn.

On Tuesday, the networking platform released its annual Top Companies list identifying the 50 best places in the U.S. for professionals to grow their careers.

JP Morgan Chase & Co. claimed the No.1 spot, with other recognizable names like Verizon, Amazon and Wells Fargo rounding out the top 10.

To determine the ranking, LinkedIn rated each organization on several factors, including gender diversity, upskilling opportunities for employees and the frequency and speed at which employees are promoted.

LinkedIn published two lists as part of its report: one for midsize companies with at least 250 employees and another for large companies with 5,000 employees or more.

Here are the top 10 large U.S. companies to work for in 2024, according to LinkedIn:

JP Morgan Chase & Co. Amazon Wells Fargo Deloitte PwC UnitedHealth Group AT&T Verizon Moderna Alphabet Inc.

LinkedIn also considered factors like attrition and layoffs — companies that have laid off 10% or more of their workforce between January 2023 and April 2024 were ineligible for the list.

Citi, which ranked 14th on LinkedIn's list last year, was not eligible for this year's list after announcing it was eliminating approximately 10% of its workforce in January 2024.

While some companies such as AT&T, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and UnitedHealth Group appeared at the top of LinkedIn's ranking in 2023, nearly half (44%) of the companies on this year's ranking are new to the Top Companies list, including Moderna and Visa (#36).

In a bid to attract and retain talent, the most competitive companies are offering hybrid work arrangements, increasing salaries or investing more in employees' career development, per LinkedIn's research.

For example, American Express (#49) offers a flexible work program that allows many employees to work up to four calendar weeks per year from any location without coming to the office, while Amazon (#2) provides free skills training to its hourly employees.

In its report, LinkedIn also called out how several companies across tech, finance, consulting and health care are using AI to help their employees advance their careers.

Procter & Gamble (#22) offers "Competing in the Age of AI" classes from Harvard Business School to its employees, while AT&T (#7) created an AI chatbot to support employees with a variety of tasks including generating code and writing meeting summaries.

Even if you're not interested in working for one of the companies on the list, you can use it as a "scorecard" to help guide your next job search, says Andrew Seaman, senior managing editor for jobs and career development at LinkedIn News.

"Not everyone can work at Verizon or Amazon, but I think this list highlights the qualities of a good, solid employer, and you can measure potential employers against those metrics," Seaman explains. "Ultimately, knowing what other companies are doing well, and how they're supporting their employees, can help you figure out what you want, or don't want from a workplace."

